Russia 2018: Super Eagles midfield needs right combination, says Bewarang

Bitrus Bewarang, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, has urged Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, to strike the right balance in the team’s midfield ahead of the World Cup.

Bewarang gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to the Super Eagles 0-1 loss to the Czech Republic national team in pre-World Cup friendly match.

The match, played in Austria where the Super Eagles are camping for the World Cup, was the final warm-up match slated for Nigeria before the team departs for Russia.

A Tomas Kalas 25th minute strike condemned the Super Eagles to their second consecutive defeat, having lost 2-1 to England in their previous friendly match at the Wembley Stadium on June 2.

Bewarang, who was a former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, said Nigeria’s midfield had to be more mobile.

“I feel that we need to get the right combination in our midfield. We need speed and more mobility in the midfield so that the attack could function better.’’

Coach Rohr made two changes to the team that started against England on June 2, with Wilfred Ndidi and John Ogu given a nod in place of Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi.

Bewarang, a former Plateau United Coach and General Manager, however, expressed the belief that with 10 days to Nigeria’s first match against Croatia, the coach had to stabilise his team.

“I think the coach has been trying to build a team and I believe that now he has seen all the players from the various friendly matches.

“With 10 days left before Nigeria’s first match, I am sure what is next for him will be to stabilise the team.

“Hopefully, by the time we play our first match on June 16, we will be able to get the result we desire,’’ the former Green Eagles player said.

He, however, said he was optimistic that the Super Eagles would perform well in Russia.

“As a coach I always believe that we should always expect the best from our players.

“Our players under Rohr have been doing well in terms of passion and dedication.

“That is why everybody has the confidence that they will do better than in previous competitions and I believe that too,’’ Bewarang said

The Super Eagles managed to win only one of their five pre-World Cup warm up matches.

A Victor Moses penalty in the 61st minute gave the team a narrow victory over Poland in Warsaw on March 23, before they fell to a 2-0 loss to Serbia four days later in London.

The Super Eagles also drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt on May 25 before subsequent defeats by England and Czech Republic.