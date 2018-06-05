He refused to pay after service, tried to kill me – Commercial sex worker

By Esther Onyegbula

A commercial sex worker has revealed how a client almost killed her after he had sex with her and refused to pay in her hotel room in Ajagbandi area of Lagos State.

According to the ‘worker,’ 18-year-old Faith Nuel, the incident happened on May 24, 2018.

She said: “I was in my hotel room when a customer, Chizoba Ayogu, entered and we bargained. After sex, I was surprised that the man tried to suffocate me with my pillow.

“He blocked my nostrils and my mouth with the pillow. He later tied a rope around my neck and hung me. If not for the timely intervention of some of the hotel staff who rescued me, I would have died.”

Vanguard gathered that last Thursday, the Police received a distress call from a hotel in Ajangbadi.

An officer immediately went there with a team of policemen, where he met Faith Nuel with injuries on her neck.

The case was reported to the police, who posted the picture of the suspect in all the hotels around. He was apprehended when he visited another hotel within Ajagbandi axis.

The Police were notified and they immediately arrested him. They found two ropes and a black hand glove on him.

Suspect’s account

Denying Faith’s allegation, Chizoba Ayogu, 36, said: “I live at 7, Abdullahi Street, Kirikiri, Apapa Lagos.

“After work, I went with the girl to the hotel room and after sex I gave her the money, which she said was not enough.

“She asked for more money. We started arguing and she said that I wanted to use rope on her. But the truth is that I did not attempt to kill her.”

Drugged, raped

In another development, a 30-year-old lady, Precious (surname withheld) recounted how a friend she met on the social media invited her from Enugu to Lagos, drugged and raped her, then stole her belongings.

It was gathered that the suspect, Onyetube, 25, who lives at 3 Sound Foundation in Lagos, met the victim Precious on the social media and invited her to Lagos.

When she arrived, he lodged her at a hotel, where he reportedly drugged her and raped her. He made away with two mobile phones and a voter’s card.