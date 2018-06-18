Police nab suspected killer of Enugu monarch

By Emma Nnadozie

ENUGU—THE police in Enugu State have arrested one of the suspected killers of Enugu monarch, Igwe Stephen Nwatu.

The suspect, Chibuike Odoh from Mgbuji Ehamufu was nabbed by security operatives, evening of Friday, following an intensive manhunt and operation carried out by the joint operatives of the Enugu Police Command, acting under intelligence information.

The state commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed said search for other suspects in the gruesome murder of the traditional ruler in Nkanu West Local Government Area was in progress.

He identified another suspect as Emmanuel Ani from Amede Ehamufu, adding that Chibuike Odoh is now helping the operatives in their full scale investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities.

“Both suspects were recently released from the prison over their nefarious activities within Ehamufu and its environs and following their release, they have allegedly killed no fewer than three persons and injured one other in the bush,” the commissioner said.

A day before the arrest of the suspect, the state police commissioner had assured traditional rulers in the state of their safety and security, during security interface between the commissioner of police Enugu State and members of Nkanu West Local Government Area Traditional Rulers Council.

At the meeting, Danmallam expressed displeasure over the killing of late Igwe Stephen Nwatu and described the killing as not only unacceptable but also condemnable and barbaric, pointing out further that it was an insult to the traditional stool which is known as sacred.

“Those behind the incident must be fished out and diligently investigated and prosecuted in line with the relevant sections of the law no matter how highly placed they might be,” he said.

He however, warned against members of the public taking laws into their hands in view of its inherent unpleasant consequencies.

“Traditional stool as pivotal and pertinent to the community safety and security in line with the concept of community policing and assured of his commands continual readiness and partnership with the traditional institutions for the continual peace and security of communities,” he said.

You must let your subjects know the need to be law abiding and never to take laws into their hands.You must watch out for anything capable of brewing rancour and bitterness in the community and you must partner with with your law enforcement Agencies.we are here for you and we must partner to ensure safety and security of our environment and state,states Danmallam.Responding,one of the traditional Rulers HRH Eze Igwesi,Igwesi of Omuoha Obuofia Awkunanaw Enugu state thanked the commissioner of police for convening the meeting which he described as apt and all important pointing out that the meeting has reinvigorated all the traditional rulers in the zone inview of the unfortunate incident.In his words,”’We thank the commissioner of police Danmallam Mohammed and his team of his officers for their steps and action taking so far in the case but let me appeal to the commissioner of police to ensure that those behind this incident are not just fished out,but investigated and prosecuted.