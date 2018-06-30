Plateau Killings: Buhari must accept responsibility, PDP tells BMO

…Says Presidency seeking to obstruct investigations



By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as diversionary the allegations by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) that it sponsored the killings last Sunday in Plateau State. The party said rather than shielding the President, BMO should tell its principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, to live up to the responsibility of his office by stopping the bloodletting and callous murder of innocent citizens in various parts of the country.

Reacting to the allegation, the PDP cautioned members of BMO against politicizing the gruesome killings of Nigerians in Plateau and other states, and charge the body to prevail on the first citizen to fish our masterminds of the cats for prosecution without further delay.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan Saturday, the PDP said Buhari media handlers are chasing shadows with their “baseless” allegation, which it noted, was borne out of frustration.

“The BMO, out of frustration of its inability to further beguile Nigerians into believing that Buhari is our 21st Century Messiah, is resorting to baseless, lame and political accusations against the PDP.

“The BMO has further confirmed the fears of Nigerians that the Buhari administration is groping and has no concrete plans or strategy to apprehend the killers, safeguard the lives of our citizens and protect the territorial integrity of our dear nation.

“We urge Nigerians to note the desperate, concerted and sustained moves by the Buhari Presidency, as well as, its chorus boys to politicize the killings and engage in utterances that tend to derail investigations, provide cover for culprits and scuttle efforts by security agencies to apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

“Nigerians may recall that on June 25, 2018, immediately the news of the Plateau killing broke, the Presidency, before any security investigation, issued a release wherein it attempted to offer explanations on the killings and tried to blame some persons it referred to as ‘locals.’

“On Thursday June 28, 2018, while Nigerians were mourning and urging security agencies to track down the killers, the Presidency, without exhibiting any form of empathy to the bereaved, issued yet another statement, attempting to politicize the killings by making morbid comparisons of those killed under various administrations and stating that ‘wanton killings had been with us for a while’, a comment that tended to weaken the morale of the security officers.

“Nigerians may recall that President Buhari had, in March this year, directed that anybody who attempted to play politics with the handling of security would be dealt with. We now wonder why his presidency and support group have resorted to attempt to politicize the Plateau killings, a development that has raised suspicions that they have something to hide.

“The PDP is compelled to urge security agencies to invite members of the BMO to provide information as principal witnesses to the carnage that have taken place across our nation,” the statement read in part.