Gunmen kill youth leader, injure two in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Gunmen have killed a youth leader and former chairman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Gashish District, Rwas Paul Danladi, and injured two others in separate attacks in Barkin Ladi and other parts of Plateau State.

Danladi was attacked at about 6pm on Wednesday around Rantis Village along the Gashish-Barkin Ladi road while returning to Barkin Ladi on his motorcycle.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, confirmed the killing in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Thursday.

According to the association, “Rwas Paul Danladi was attacked on Wednesday evening around Rantis Village while returning to Barkin Ladi on his motorcycle.”

The BYM condemned the killing, describing Danladi as a respected community leader, and extended its condolences to his family, friends and the entire Gashish community.

The association said other attacks were also recorded across parts of the Berom communities on Wednesday, leaving two persons injured.

According to BYM, one person sustained serious injuries following an attack around Gwom-Ajang in Foron and was taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The association added that Mafeng Samuel Lamba was injured along Sho Road and taken to hospital.

It further alleged that Bitrus Pam Dadon was attacked along Sho Road and had his motorcycle stolen.

The group called on the Plateau State Government, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, DSS and other relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the killing, apprehend those responsible and strengthen surveillance along vulnerable roads and communities in Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Riyom and other affected areas.

BYM also urged the security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and take proactive measures to prevent further attacks and protect residents.

Efforts to reach security agencies for confirmation of the killing and the reported attacks were unsuccessful as of press time.