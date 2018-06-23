Breaking News
Translate

Okocha salutes Rohr

On 7:49 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Nigeria’s German coach Gernot Rohr looks on during a training session at Essentuki Arena in Yessentuki, southern Russia, on June 18, 2018 during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO 

Former Eagles captain, Austin Okocha has hailed coach Gernot Rohr for accepting criticism and changing his tactics for the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Iceland at the World Cup.

Okocha claimed that many coaches nowadays struggle to accept criticism, rendering the German’s willingness to make changes something to be commended.

“I was a bit nervous going into this match, but I must commend coach Gernot Rohr for accepting criticisms and changing tactics for this game,” the former Bolton Wanderers icon told Supersport.

“It is difficult for coaches these days to accept criticisms, as they always prefer to stick to their plans, but his change of tactics has granted Nigeria victory.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.