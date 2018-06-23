Okocha salutes Rohr

Former Eagles captain, Austin Okocha has hailed coach Gernot Rohr for accepting criticism and changing his tactics for the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Iceland at the World Cup.

Okocha claimed that many coaches nowadays struggle to accept criticism, rendering the German’s willingness to make changes something to be commended.

“I was a bit nervous going into this match, but I must commend coach Gernot Rohr for accepting criticisms and changing tactics for this game,” the former Bolton Wanderers icon told Supersport.

“It is difficult for coaches these days to accept criticisms, as they always prefer to stick to their plans, but his change of tactics has granted Nigeria victory.”