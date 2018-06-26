Okada ban: Forum commends Obiano’s plan to replace okada with buses

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, on Tuesday commended Governor Willie Obiano’s plan to replace commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada with Buses and described the gesture as a powerful economic decision that would boost the economy of the state.

The Forum equally noted that the governor had planned to give about 1000 (One thousand) shuttle buses to Okada riders and urged them to utilize the opportunity to increase themselves financially.

Obigwe who called the governor a political messiah in a press release made available to Vanguard also commended him for allocating 765million naira for the procurement of the buses.

He said that the Governor’s developmental and empowerment programmes in the State would be of great benefit to the people of the State.

His words, “Anambra people are truly lucky to have a meticulous planner and a humane leader like Obiano as their Governor.

“The governor’s administration is doing everything humanly possible to make life better for Anambra people. He is out for the security of lives and properties of his people.

“I am advising Okada riders in Onitsha and Awka to utilise this life changing opportunity offered to them by the governor to earn a good living and better their lives. This type of opportunity comes once in a life time.

“Any Okada rider that fails to do the needful expected of him by grabbing this opportunity offered to them will end up regretting it.

Obigwe equally stated that only a conscientious leader like Obiano would make plans to distribute almost 1000 shuttle buses at the cost price without adding interest.

Describing Obiano as Anambra beacon of hope, Obigwe said that the governor is doing his best to justify the 21 over 21 confidence reposed on him by the people of the State in the last November 18th governorship election and urged Anambrarians to encourage him for his good works.