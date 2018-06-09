Ogun declares Public holiday on June 12

By Daud Olatunji

Abeokuta – Ogun State government said it has declared Tuesday, 12th June 2018 work free in the State to enable residents and stakeholders of the State mark the democracy day and celebrate the recent conferment of a post humous national honour on the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola GCFR.

The State government disclosed this in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government , Taiwo Adeoluwa .

The statement reads thus”The Federal Government had on Wednesday, 6th June 2018 conferred the highest national honours of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GCFR), on the illustrious son of the State and declared every 12th June as the country’s Democracy Day.

“It will be recalled that in the last seven years, the Amosun-led administration had consistently declared JUNE 12 work free and commemorated it with varied activities.

” This year will be no exception as befitting events including a Democracy Walk to be led by the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have been lined up for the celebration.

“The walk scheduled to take off from the JUNE 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 7 in the morning will take participants through major roads in the State capital to the Abiolas family house at Oke-Ido, Gbagura where prayers will be offered for the martyr.

“All Government functionaries, activists, civil society organizations, democracy volunteers, civil servants, labour/trade unions, students, market women/men and other stakeholders are invited to participate”.