Offa robbery too serious to be politicised — Gov Ahmed

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has called on Nigeria Police Force to carry out a thorough investigation into the Offa robbery and ensure that all criminals involved in the dastardly act were brought to justice.

Governor Ahmed made the call in Ilorin, yesterday, when he received members of the state’s Artisan Congress, led by its President, Alhaji Saadu Alawaye, at the Government House to protest against alleged politicisation of Offa robbery attack.

The governor urged the Police not to politicise the incident, noting the attack, which claimed 33 lives, was too serious to be politicised.

Ahmed reiterated his firm belief in the nation’s judicial system and ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure justice and equity “since the criminals have made confessional statements about their armourer, and should be treated accordingly.

“We’re worried that the dimension the issue is taking, and especially the media trial by the police, even before conclusion of investigation, may give other suspects at large a leeway to escape.

‘’This is why it is necessary for the police to arrest all those involved in the incident and prosecute them accordingly”

The governor called on Nigerians to add their voices to critical national issues to ensure equity and justice.

Gov Ahmed, who assured the artisan congress that the government would not relent in supporting the informal sector, insisted that whoever benefitted from the government’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises support scheme and still engaged in criminal acts must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking earlier, the State President of Artisan Congress, Alhaji Saadu Alawaye, said the team was at Government House to show solidarity with the governor and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, over the alleged politicisation of Offa robbery attack.

Alawaye, who led members carrying placards with various inscriptions such as: “Say No To Intimidation; don’t Politicise Offa Banks Killings; We love Maigida; Maigida is Our Good Governor, Nigeria Sai Saraki,” among others, commended Governor Ahmed for his empowerment programme and support to the informal sector.