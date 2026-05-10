Offa-robbery, Dadiyata, others: High-profile murder cases must not be covered up — Falana

Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has called on Nigerian authorities to ensure that several high-profile murder cases involving influential individuals are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

In a statement issued on Sunday on behalf of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Falana said murder cases linked to members of the ruling class are often suppressed.

“In Nigeria, murder cases traceable to members of the ruling class and other highly connected persons are usually covered up,” he said, adding that some prosecutions are “deliberately bungled by public prosecutors to pave way for the dubious acquittal of the murderers.”

Falana said “desperate efforts are being made to sweep some of the murder cases under the carpet” and urged authorities to “fish out and prosecute the powerful suspects” involved.

Among the cases he highlighted was the 2018 Offa Bank Robbery, in which 33 people, including nine police officers, were killed.

He noted that criminal charges filed in 2026 against former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and two others should be allowed to proceed without interference.

“Having regard to the gravity of the offences and the loss of 33 lives during the robbery operation, all parties should sheathe their swords and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

Falana also called for a fresh investigation into the 2019 abduction of Abubakar Idris Dadiyata, following recent allegations that the lecturer was tortured and killed in police custody.

He further urged the prosecution of Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi over alleged killings linked to land disputes in the Ajiran Community and demanded accountability over the death of Chief Lukman Ojora Arounfale after an alleged assault at the palace of the Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

He also asked the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to review its legal advice in the killing of six traders at Owode-Onirin Motor Spare Parts Market and called for the immediate prosecution of officers involved in the April 2026 shooting of Mene Ogidi.

“The case file should be withdrawn and submitted to the Office of the Attorney-General of Delta State for the immediate arraignment of the suspects,” Falana said.