We’re not divided over Fayemi — Bamidele, campaign manager

Stories by Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Director General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organization, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he has implicit confidence in the leadership of the party in Ekiti State, including former governor Segun Oni and his group working for Fayemi to make victory in the election, a resounding and collective one.

Bamidele spoke in a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide, Ahmed Salami in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

His assertion followed insinuations that Fayemi’s runner up in the APC primary, former Governor Segun Oni had filed a suit seeking the nullification of Fayemi’s victory in the party’s primary on account of his refusal to resign as a Minister prior to the internal party nomination exercise.

Responding to the brewing development in the statement, Bamidele said he had no reason to doubt Oni and his commitment to Fayemi’s candidacy in the election.

He said the PDP had also spread the rumour that the APC had been dealing with those who defected to the APC, including former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and others with caution, suspicion and restraint, describing it as a lie.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of people having some ill-feelings about certain issues in our party, but that should not degenerate to the level where people can act as fifth columnists in their own party. “Ekiti APC can’t be immune from crisis just like every other parties because we have diverse backgrounds and our temperaments differ in the way we handle issues. Let me say this, the doors of the party are wide open to entertain complaints and trash them in the interest of everybody. “This is not the time to suspect anyone unduly. We should see ourselves as one big family and prevent anyone from hiding under social media to break our ranks.

“As the leader of Fayemi’s campaign for this election, we are ready to work with everybody and urge the leaders of all committees working within our campaign structures to be receptive to everybody and refrain from act that can lead to rancor and polarization before this election.

“Dr Fayemi in his address after clinching the party’s ticket displayed humility by openly expressed his readiness to work with all groups. He later visited other 32 co-contestants for the ticket and this prevented the widely envisaged defections of bigwigs in APC.

“We are not going into this race with divided mind. We are going into this election to win and we are rest assured that all our members will contribute to this victory.

Bamidele told Adeyeye, who facilitated the defections of the PDP members to APC that their rights would be protected and there won’t be any form of discrimination against them. “We have no reason to be suspecting these men who decided to join the APC’s moving train, because our party is receptive and we have constitution that guarantees safety for all members.