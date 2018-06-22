Nigeria vs Iceland : Aminu Maigari commends Super Eagles

Nigeria vs Iceland – Former Chairman of Nigeria Football Association (NFA) Alhaji Aminu Maigari, has commended Super Eagles for their 2-0 win over Iceland.

Maigari made the commendation in an interview on Friday in Bauchi.

He said “so far so good, the Super Eagles have tried their best by beating Iceland 2-0 but they should be more steady.

“What the coaching crew should now do is to continue to win and win, therefore, they need more dedication.

“We pray for more success throughout the World Cup matches and hope the team will clinch the cup.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Congrats to <a href=”https://twitter.com/Budweiser?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Budweiser</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManoftheMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ManoftheMatch</a> for <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGAISL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NGAISL</a> – <a href=”https://twitter.com/Ahmedmusa718?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Ahmedmusa718</a>!<br><br>Next up? <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ARG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ARG</a> <a href=”https://t.co/oEkASNQgXK”>pic.twitter.com/oEkASNQgXK</a></p>— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1010225242814459904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 22, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Adamu Imam, a member of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bauchi State chapter, also described the Nigeria/Iceland encounter as “a good one, especially the second half of the match.”

He attributed the improved performance of the Super Eagles to “replacement of some players that played against Croatia and substitution during the second half.

“You know Icelanders play aggressive and up ball, therefore, I think the coaching crew noticed that and during the second half might have advised our players to embark on ground ball.

“We, therefore, witnessed a change in the pattern of play in the second half, which was result-oriented.” (NAN)