Nigeria vs Sao Tome: Osimhen, Awoniyi lead attack for Super Eagles

The head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has released an attacking-minded squad as Victor Osimhen and Sunday Awoniyi lead the pack for the Africa Cup of Nations matchday six clash with Sao Tome and Principe.

In goal, the Portuguese tactician prefers goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to Adebayo Adeleye and Olorunleke Ojo. Adeleye was in goal for Nigeria in their gameweek five clash with Sierra Leone last time out.

Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey are the preferred centre-back pairing, with captain William Troost-Ekong content with a spot on the bench.

The two defenders are flanked on the right by Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina and Boavista’s Bruno Onyemaechi.

It would be a full debut for Onyemaechi, who has been excellent in Portugal over the past year.

In the centre, the coach has gone with the duo of Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Club Brugge’s enforcer, Raphael Onyedika.

Matchwinner against Sierra Leone, Kelechi Iheanacho earns a starting spot in an attack led by the fearsome duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen and Awoniyi have started the season with three goals each in the Italian Serie A and English Premier League, respectively.

Nantes winger Moses Simon completes the starting lineup against Sao Tome and Principe.

New Super Eagles invitees Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface and the Gent duo of Jordan Torunarigha and Gift Orban will hope to make their debut from the bench.

Nigeria, who have already qualified for the 2023 AFCON, will look to record a victory that will see them top Group A ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles defeated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in the reverse leg played at the Agadir Stadium in Morocco in June 2022.