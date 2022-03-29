Otto Addo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo does not believe his team is inferior to Nigeria’s Super Eagles even though he is working with a depleted side.

The Black Stars are without inspirational captain, Dede Ayew who is serving suspension and had to begin the first-leg World Cup play-off last Friday with an inexperienced Felix Afena-Gyan.

Ghana failed to take advantage of their ‘slaughter ground’ stadium in Kumasi when Nigeria visited and now hope for a favourable result on Tuesday. A score draw is good enough to send them to Qatar.

“To be honest I don’t think we are better than Nigeria and I don’t think they are better than us, it was an equal game, I think everybody saw and it will be very, very equal tomorrow [Tuesday],” Addo said in his pre-match conference.

“I can’t say that they are favourites, we are favourites but what I can say is if we shoot one goal it hurts more than if they shoot.”

The game is billed for 6 PM at the Moshood Abiola stadium.

