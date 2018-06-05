NBA decries attacks on courts, threats to administration of justice

By Innocent Anaba

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has decried what it called threats to the administration of justice and independence of the judiciary through intimidation and harassment.

In a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris, the association urged him to urgently, investigate the May 11 invasion of the Rivers State High Court to identify the perpetrators, no matter how highly placed, and institute appropriate criminal proceedings against them.

NBA urged the IGP to also probe the security breach at the Court of Appeal Quarters in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State and take appropriate disciplinary action against the police officers involved.

Copies of the letter, by the NBA President Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), were sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Court of Appeal President, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, and the Chief Judge of Cross River State.

The association asked the police chief to issue appropriate directions to police formations on access to suspects or detainees by lawyers and the need to accord due respect to lawyers who visit police stations for the purpose of carrying out their professional duties without harassment, intimidation or threats.

“These steps will send appropriate messages not only to lawyers and judicial officers, but indeed to all law-abiding citizens and reinforce confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies and the legal system. Nigeria cannot afford to condone or tolerate such brazen affronts on our courts and the legal profession,” NBA said.

Mahmoud vowed to ensure that lawyers also conducted themselves well at all times.

“I want to assure the IGP that, on our part, the NBA will continue to educate and enlighten our members on the need to maintain proper decorum and conduct whenever our members visit police stations across the country. The Association expects no less from its members,” he said.

Mahmoud said he was compelled by recent developments in the country to write the IGP to express “deep concern over events that threaten the rule of law and administration of justice in the country.”