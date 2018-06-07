MURDER: Arrested suspects finger Ogun Majority Leader

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA — Four persons suspected to be political thugs and members of a cult, have been arrested by men of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Zonal Intervention Squad, Obada, Abeokuta, over alleged involvement in the shooting and killing of one person in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspected cultists however, allegedly fingered the Majority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Yinka Mafe as their sponsor.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects— Olushola Adedeji, Olusegun Olalekan, a.k.a Musket, Azeez a.k.a Anene and Abolore a.ka AB, were arrested in the constituency of the lawmaker.

The four suspects were arrested last Thursday, over their alleged involvement in the shooting and killing of a resident simply identified as Arsenal-Nice in Sagamu, the constituency of the lawmaker in the area.

The suspects were said to be the political thugs of the lawmaker who represents Sagamu I State Constituency.

It was further gathered that the suspects were caught pants down at their hideout as they were arrested with arms and ammunition.

Their arrest, it was further gathered, followed a complaint lodged at the Police formation that the suspects invaded the residence of the victim and shot him dead.

The complainant, who added that the suspects were on the payroll of the majority leader further alleged that the suspects have been terrorizing Sagamu and its environs for a very long time.

Police confirm arrest

When contacted, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, Dolapo Badmus, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

The Zonal PPRO, who said the case is still under investigation, further said that the suspects have confessed to be working for one politician in the state but said she won’t expose the identity of the politician until investigation is concluded.

She said, “The case is under investigation. They (suspects) said they are working for one politician but we are investigating it. We won’t expose that until we get to the last stage.

“But the cogent thing is that they said they are working for a politician which we are still trying to verify”.

I’ll defend myself in court—Mafe

When contacted by text message for his reaction, Hon. Yinka Mafe who demanded to know the source of the story described the allegation as “beer parlour gist.”

The lawmaker also demanded that the suspects be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction, saying he would gladly have the day to defend himself as a lawyer.

He wrote: “Well, I don’t react to beer parlour gist. Moreso, I’d rather they are charged to the (sic) court of competent jurisdiction so I have my day in court as a lawyer to defend myself.”