Minna jail break: Prison officer, motorcyclist die

The Niger Command of the Nigeria Prisons Service has confirmed the death of its officer and a motorcyclist in the Sunday jail break at the Minna Medium Security Prison.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Rabiu Shuaibu, made the confirmation in a statement on Monday.

“On Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 8:00p.m., there was a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of Minna metropolis.

“The unfortunate incident was perpetrated by armed criminals who attacked the prison and gained access after exchange of gunfire with armed prison men.

“The incident led to the death of a prison officer and a motorcyclist, who conveyed a prison officer on night duty,’’ Shuaibu said.

He said that efforts of security agencies in the state led to re-arrest of seven prisoners.

According to the spokesman, the re-arrested prisoners have been returned to the prison.

He said that normalcy had returned in and around the prison, giving the assurance that security agencies were on top of the situation and working together to ensure re-capture of fleeing inmates.

Shuaibu assured members of the public of their safety, and advised them to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“We will like to urge all law-abiding citizens to support security agencies in maintaining law and order, as security is a collective responsibility.

“We also advise citizens to report any suspicious persons or group,” he said.

NAN