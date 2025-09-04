Police re-arrest Minna jailbreak escapee, 31 others in sting operation

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has re-arrested a fugitive inmate who escaped during the Minna Correctional Centre jailbreak seven years ago, alongside 31 other suspected thugs, in a series of coordinated raids across the state capital.

The escapee, identified as Mohammed Yahaya, 35, of Angwan Sarki, Minna, had been serving a sentence for culpable homicide before fleeing custody during the prison break. He was captured during the latest police operations that also netted several notorious gang leaders.

Police spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrests in a statement, explaining that the operations were carried out between Saturday and Sunday in criminal hideouts across Limawa, Makera, Kwangila, Central Roundabout, Railway Station, Ogbomosho Street, Abdulsalam Quarters, PZ Area, Angwan-Kaje, New Market, Sabon-Gari, Kuta Road, and Angwan-Sarki.

“Among those arrested was Jemilu Usman, 19, a.k.a. Pabore, who has been on the Police wanted list for attempted culpable homicide in Tayi village, Minna. Another kingpin, Abdulraheem Tasiu a.k.a. Tsoho Papalo of PZ area, and Abdulmajid Abubakar, 25, a.k.a. Gaye of Angwan-Daji, were also arrested. Abubakar had only recently returned from the Correctional Centre after serving a jail term,” Abiodun said.

Exhibits recovered included several wraps of suspected cannabis, shisha pots, cutlasses, and other illicit substances. The police added that all suspects are currently under investigation, with arrangements ongoing to return the recaptured inmate to the custodial centre.

In a separate operation, two suspects identified as Idris Garba, 21, and Saifullahi Alkasim, 28, both of Alagbado, Minna, were arrested while attempting to vandalize an electricity transformer in their neighborhood. They were apprehended in the act and have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation and prosecution.

The police assured residents that efforts are being intensified to rid Minna and its environs of criminal hideouts and restore safety.