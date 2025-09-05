Police smoke out jailbreak escapee, cult lords, thugs in Minna crackdown

Minna—The Niger State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its war against crime, re-arresting a fugitive inmate who escaped from the New Correctional Centre, Tunga, Minna, during a jailbreak seven years ago.

The escapee, identified as Mohammed Yahaya, 35, of Angwan Sarki, Minna, had been convicted for culpable homicide before he broke out of prison.

He was finally smoked out alongside 31 other suspected thugs and cultists who have been terrorising residents of Minna and its environs.

Among those arrested was another notorious kingpin, Abdulmajid Abubakar, 25, of Angwan Daji, Minna, who had recently returned from the same Minna Correctional Centre after serving a jail term.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed in a statement that the suspects were rounded up in sting operations carried out between Saturday and Sunday across several black spots and criminal hideouts in the state capital.

The areas raided included Limawa, Makera, Kwangila, Central Roundabout, Railway Station, Ogbomosho Street, Abdulsalam Quarters, PZ Area, Angwan-Kaje, New Market, Sabon Gari, Kuta Road, and Angwan Sarki.

“In the course of these operations, a total of 32 suspected miscreants were arrested, including one Jemilu Usman, 19, a.k.a. Pabore, who had been on the Police wanted list for attempted culpable homicide in Tayi village, Minna. Another kingpin, Abdulraheem Tasiu, a.k.a. Tsoho Papalo of PZ Area, was also arrested,” Abiodun stated.

Recovered exhibits include several wraps of suspected cannabis, shisha pots, cutlasses, and other illicit substances. Abiodun said Yahaya, the fugitive inmate, would be returned to the custodial centre while investigations continue.