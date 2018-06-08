Middle Belt groups, associates pay tributes to late Bala Takaya

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As the President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, late Dr. Bala Takaya is buried in Adamawa State, his former students, colleagues and associates in Plateau State have paid special tributes to the deceased, describing him as a man who did his best for humanity.

At a Tributes and Commendation Service held at the University of Jos where he once worked, Plateau State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden who coauthored a book, “The Kaduna Mafia” with the deceased said the late Takaya was passionate about the structure of Nigeria and how the people are being governed and urged that those who believe in his vision should continue where he stopped until Nigeria is built on fairness.

The Chairman of the event, Professor Isawa Elaigwu, a contemporary of the deceased stressed that he was an “amiable person, very hardworking, full of integrity with passion for equity and social justice” and called on the society to emulate him. Others who spoke including the Middle Belt Youth Chairman, Emmanuel Zopmal, his former student, Professor Nanven Gambo, his associate, Dr. Haruna Dabin, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Sebastian Maimako, former Vice Chancellor, University of Jos,

Professor Hayward Mafuyai and the representative of Bwatiye, his tribe residence in Jos, Dr. Daniel Ismaila among others, all paid glowing tributes to him. Zopmal urged youths to unite and key into the Middle Belt vision which Takaya envisioned until his last day on earth, Dr. Ismaila saw him as “rallying point for Adamawa people in Plateau State” and Professor Mafuyai added that “he was passionate about whatever he did.”