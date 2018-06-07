Liverpool ready £10m to sign Moses Simon

Reports in Liverpool said the Champions League runners-up are ready to sign Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon for £10m.

Simon plays for K.A.A. Gent in the Belgian First Division. He has less than a year left in his contract.

Simon was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup but he was omitted from the final squad after failing to recover from a hip injury. This opens up a possibility of wrapping up a potential deal for the player immediately.

Simon is a pacey winger and at the age of 22, he will be seen as a backup for Liverpool’s current wide men Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The need for another quick winger was highlighted during the UEFA Champions League final when Mohamed Salah had to be taken off due to an injury early in the game.

Despite his young age, Simon has already played 175 games at the club level scoring 38 goals and also has 20 caps at the international level.