LG’s green tech innovation is for environmental sustainability—MD

By Prince Osuagwu

Device maker, LG Electronics, says, its Energy Management System (EMS) has achieved dramatic energy savings through data analysis and cutting-edge simulation software.

The company says it is now in position to play significant roles in shaping the future development of society, due to the impacts of its EMS and other modes of smart energy initiatives.

The company prides itself as a strong advocate of a responsible environmental stewardship having produced eco-friendly appliances, including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and other related products designed to help users reduce energy consumption. By reducing hazardous substances such as heavy metals and chemicals in its products the company said it has committed itself fully in promoting eco-friendly environment.

Eco-friendly products are products that do not harm the environment whether in their production, use or disposal stages. These products help to preserve the environment by significantly reducing the pollution they could possibly produce.

Eco-friendly products can be newly developed or come from recycled materials.

Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Taeick Son said: “We in LG are fully committed to having more of greenhouse products to protect the environment from hazardous impact. We have deliberately adopted it as a policy which means, at every strata of production, we are conscious of the fact that the environment must be kept safe.”

He revealed that the company has included green management strategies across each business unit as a socially responsible organization.

He listed some of his company’s green products to include; Refrigerators, TVs, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners among others.

He particularly pointed to products like the Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator displaying advancement in forward-thinking technology with user-friendly features ensuring energy efficiency.

He also said that the inverter liner compressor is another good example. This product allows for impressive energy efficiency by converting power supplied to the compressor and motor to the ideal voltage.