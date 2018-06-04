Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, others for 14th Eni Njoku lecture

By Chinenyeh Ozor

The 14th Eni Njoku Memorial Lecture, which marks 30 years of the lecture series, will attract high calibre persons from across the South-East geo-political zone, among them governors of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Moishola Adeyeye.

They are billed to attend the lecture slated for today at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN.

The lecture will be delivered by Professor Michael Adikwu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, with Governor Ikpeazu as Chairman.

Speaking with newsmen in his office, Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Professor Jerry Ugwuanyi, said Senator Hope Uzodinma will also feature as a guest lecturer, while the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Adeyeye, will present the keynote speech.

According to Professor Ugwuanyi, Governor Ugwuanyi is the chief host.