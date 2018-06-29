Breaking News
Final group tables at 2018 FIFA World Cup

On 10:04 am

Following the conclusion of six matches in each of the eight groups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday, below are the groups’ final tables:

Group A

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Uruguay                                3        3      –       –       5         0      +5      9

Russia                                   3        2      –       1       8         4      +4      6

Saudi Arabia                          3        1      –       2      2        7      -5       3

Egypt                                      3        –       –       3       2       6      -4      0

Group B

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Spain                                     3       1       2      –         6       5         +1      5

Portugal                                 3       1      2       –        5       4         +1     5

Islamic Republic of Iran        3      1      1       1       2        2         –       4

Morocco                                 3       –      1      2        2       4        -2       1

Group C

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

France                                  3         2      1        –       3        1       +2      7

Denmark                              3        1      2       –         2        1        +1     5

Peru                                      3        1     –        2        2        2          0      3

Australia                               3       –     1         2         2       5         -3     1

Group D

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Croatia                                 3        3      –       –        7        1        +6       9

Argentina                             3        1       1      1        3       5        -2        4

Nigeria                                  3       1      –        2       3        4         -1       3

Iceland                                  3        –      1       2        2       5         -3       1

Group E

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Brazil                                    3        2      1        –      5        1         +4        7

Switzerland                            3       1       2      –       5        4         +1        5

Serbia                                     3       1       –       2      2        4          -2       3

Costa Rica                              3        –       1      2       2       5         -3        1

Group F

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Sweden                                 3        2      –       1        5        2       +3      6

Mexico                                  3        2      –       1        3        4       -1      6

South Korea                          3        1      –       2       3         3       0        3

Germany                               3         1      –       2       2         4       -2      3

Group G

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Belgium                                3         3      –       –       9        2       +7      9

England                                 3        2      –        1       8        3       +5     6

Tunisia                                  3        1       –       2        5        8       -3      3

Panama                                 3         –       –       3        2        11      -9     0

Group H

Team                                    P       W     D      L     GF     GA    GD    Pts

Colombia                             3       2       –        1      5       2        +3       6

Japan                                    3        1      1       1       4       4         0      4

Senegal                                 3       1      1        1      4        4        0      4

Poland                                  3       1       –       2       2        5        -3      3

The top two sides in each group have advanced to the Round of 16 which gets underway on Saturday in Kazan, with 2014 runners-up Argentina taking on 1998 champions France.


