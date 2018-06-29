Final group tables at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Following the conclusion of six matches in each of the eight groups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday, below are the groups’ final tables:
Group A
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Uruguay 3 3 – – 5 0 +5 9
Russia 3 2 – 1 8 4 +4 6
Saudi Arabia 3 1 – 2 2 7 -5 3
Egypt 3 – – 3 2 6 -4 0
Group B
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Spain 3 1 2 – 6 5 +1 5
Portugal 3 1 2 – 5 4 +1 5
Islamic Republic of Iran 3 1 1 1 2 2 – 4
Morocco 3 – 1 2 2 4 -2 1
Group C
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
France 3 2 1 – 3 1 +2 7
Denmark 3 1 2 – 2 1 +1 5
Peru 3 1 – 2 2 2 0 3
Australia 3 – 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Group D
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Croatia 3 3 – – 7 1 +6 9
Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4
Nigeria 3 1 – 2 3 4 -1 3
Iceland 3 – 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Group E
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Brazil 3 2 1 – 5 1 +4 7
Switzerland 3 1 2 – 5 4 +1 5
Serbia 3 1 – 2 2 4 -2 3
Costa Rica 3 – 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Group F
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Sweden 3 2 – 1 5 2 +3 6
Mexico 3 2 – 1 3 4 -1 6
South Korea 3 1 – 2 3 3 0 3
Germany 3 1 – 2 2 4 -2 3
Group G
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Belgium 3 3 – – 9 2 +7 9
England 3 2 – 1 8 3 +5 6
Tunisia 3 1 – 2 5 8 -3 3
Panama 3 – – 3 2 11 -9 0
Group H
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Colombia 3 2 – 1 5 2 +3 6
Japan 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
Senegal 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
Poland 3 1 – 2 2 5 -3 3
The top two sides in each group have advanced to the Round of 16 which gets underway on Saturday in Kazan, with 2014 runners-up Argentina taking on 1998 champions France.