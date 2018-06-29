Final group tables at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Following the conclusion of six matches in each of the eight groups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday, below are the groups’ final tables:

Group A

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Uruguay 3 3 – – 5 0 +5 9

Russia 3 2 – 1 8 4 +4 6

Saudi Arabia 3 1 – 2 2 7 -5 3

Egypt 3 – – 3 2 6 -4 0

Group B

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Spain 3 1 2 – 6 5 +1 5

Portugal 3 1 2 – 5 4 +1 5

Islamic Republic of Iran 3 1 1 1 2 2 – 4

Morocco 3 – 1 2 2 4 -2 1

Group C

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

France 3 2 1 – 3 1 +2 7

Denmark 3 1 2 – 2 1 +1 5

Peru 3 1 – 2 2 2 0 3

Australia 3 – 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group D

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Croatia 3 3 – – 7 1 +6 9

Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4

Nigeria 3 1 – 2 3 4 -1 3

Iceland 3 – 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group E

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Brazil 3 2 1 – 5 1 +4 7

Switzerland 3 1 2 – 5 4 +1 5

Serbia 3 1 – 2 2 4 -2 3

Costa Rica 3 – 1 2 2 5 -3 1

Group F

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Sweden 3 2 – 1 5 2 +3 6

Mexico 3 2 – 1 3 4 -1 6

South Korea 3 1 – 2 3 3 0 3

Germany 3 1 – 2 2 4 -2 3

Group G

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Belgium 3 3 – – 9 2 +7 9

England 3 2 – 1 8 3 +5 6

Tunisia 3 1 – 2 5 8 -3 3

Panama 3 – – 3 2 11 -9 0

Group H

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Colombia 3 2 – 1 5 2 +3 6

Japan 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4

Senegal 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4

Poland 3 1 – 2 2 5 -3 3

The top two sides in each group have advanced to the Round of 16 which gets underway on Saturday in Kazan, with 2014 runners-up Argentina taking on 1998 champions France.