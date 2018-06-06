FIFA World Cup (8 Days to go) : Team Profile – BELGIUM

Belgium booked their place at Russia 2018 after finishing top of European qualifying Group H.

FIFA Ranking: 3

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 19

First stage appearances: 12

Semi final appearances: 1

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: 4th place (1986)

Key Player: EDEN HAZARD

Speedy, skilful and a master at both creating and scoring goals, Hazard is one of the most exciting forwards in world football. The Chelsea star served up six goals and five assists during Belgium’s impressive qualifying campaign.

MATCHES

June 18: BELGIUM vs PANAMA

June 23: BELGIUM vs TUNISIA

June 28: ENGLAND vs BELGIUM

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (WBA/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

