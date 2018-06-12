FIFA World Cup (2 Days to go) : Team Profile – COLOMBIA

Colombia finished fourth in the CONMEBOL standings for Russia 2018 qualifying, reaching the tournament on the final matchday.
FIFA Ranking: 17
Continent: South America
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 16
First stage appearances: 5
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1962
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Quarter-finals (2014)
Key Player: JAMES RODRIGUEZ
The adidas Golden Boot winner at Brazil 2014 Rodriguez will hope to provide more goals for Colombia at Russia 2018. Currently on loan at Bayern Munich, the Cafeteros star won two FIFA Club World Cup
titles with Real Madrid.
MATCHES
June 19: COLOMBIA vs JAPAN
June 24: POLAND vs COLOMBIA
June 28: SENEGAL vs COLOMBIA
WORLD CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (AC Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (CD Once Caldas).
Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murillo (CF Pachuca), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona FC), Frank Fabra (CA Boca Juniors), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (CA Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (RCD Espanyol), Abel Aguilar (AC Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Fernando Quintero (CA River Plate).
Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (SE Palmeiras), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion).