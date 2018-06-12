FIFA World Cup (2 Days to go) : Team Profile – COLOMBIA

Colombia finished fourth in the CONMEBOL standings for Russia 2018 qualifying, reaching the tournament on the final matchday.

FIFA Ranking: 17

Continent: South America

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 16

First stage appearances: 5

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1962

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Quarter-finals (2014)

Key Player: JAMES RODRIGUEZ

The adidas Golden Boot winner at Brazil 2014 Rodriguez will hope to provide more goals for Colombia at Russia 2018. Currently on loan at Bayern Munich, the Cafeteros star won two FIFA Club World Cup

titles with Real Madrid.

MATCHES

June 19: COLOMBIA vs JAPAN

June 24: POLAND vs COLOMBIA

June 28: SENEGAL vs COLOMBIA

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (AC Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (CD Once Caldas).

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murillo (CF Pachuca), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona FC), Frank Fabra (CA Boca Juniors), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (CA Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (RCD Espanyol), Abel Aguilar (AC Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Fernando Quintero (CA River Plate).

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (SE Palmeiras), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion).

