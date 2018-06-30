Between Fayemi, Eleka: Big battle looms

A big battle looms in Ekiti over who gets the mantle of the state leadership as the gubernatorial election speedily approaches.

While APC has made a big vow to deliver the former Governor and former Minister of solid minerals Dr Kayode Fayemi, PDP is bent on installing Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose’s very loyal deputy Dr Kolapo Olusola Eleka when the elections come in July.

A recent visit to Ado Ekiti reveals that a real battle is coming soon between the two gladiators. Posters of the two candidates litter the streets of Ado and supporters of each candidate are grandstanding at areas where they have voting advantage. Even some brigandage has been noted with each camp accusing the other of culpability.

A few days ago, APC hierarchy deployed all the top APC leaders and governors and a strong committee in solidarity with Fayemi while the PDP machinery led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and other PDP governors including Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state who conducted the primaries that produced Eleka have sworn to make sure that Fayose is succeeded by Eleka. Former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi also visited Ado midweek to sensitize Igbos for Eleka.

The two candidates are well read from both Universities of Ife and Lagos and both have intimidating CV in the academia. Check them out.

Dr Kolapo Olusola Eleka attended St. Mathew’s Primary School, Ikere-Ekiti from 1972-1978 before going to Annunciation School, Ikere-Ekiti from1978-1983.

He went off to University of IFE now Obafemi Awolowo University where he obtained his B.Sc as well as an M.Sc in construction Technology from University of Lagos and PhD from Obafemi Awolowo University.

Before Governor Ayodele Fayose nominated him as his Deputy, Eleka had spent over 23 years teaching at the Department of Building at OAU.

For Dr Kayode Fayemi, he attended Christ School Ado Ekiti from 1975-1980. He attended University of Lagos and University of Ife where he studied History and International Relations at B.Sc and M.Sc level before going to University of London Kings College to pick up a doctorate in War studies.

Fayemi has variously worked as a lecturer, Journalist and researcher both within Nigeria and internationally.

He played a role in Nigeria’s return to democracy with his involvement with NADECO and Radio Kudirat, lost reelection into Ekiti Government House to Gov Ayo Fayose who also sought a return after four years tenure. He just resigned from his seat as Minister of Solid minerals to pursue his return.

July 14 is here and only time will tell who mounts the saddle of leadership after the BIG WAR.