The second half introduction of Tyronne Ebuehi is part of the reason why Nigeria had a whirlwind second half display which helped them beat Iceland 2-0 in yesterday’s Russia 2018 World Cup group D game.

Coach of the Nigerian team Gernot Rohr said “ I told my players to attack more. The introduction of Ebuehi gave us fresh injection of pace and made us more aggressive upfront. We need to maintain this style of play because that is how we know how to play”, Rohr said after the game.