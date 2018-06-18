Demolished Ile-Epo market redevelopment to gulp N2bn

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Barely two months after the popular Ile-Epo Market in Abule Egba, Lagos State, was demolished, displacing about 5, 000 traders, the state government has commenced its redevelop-ment at N2 billion.

The project is embarked upon by Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, in conjunction with Total Value Integrated Limited, the developer.

Managing Director, Total Value Integrated Limited, Chris Onyekachi, told Vanguard that the first phase would be completed within four months.

The site engineer, Temilola Abiodun, disclosed that 30 percent of construction work had been completed, adding that in the next few months, the first phase would