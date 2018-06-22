Delta PDP members decamp to APC

By Simon Adewale

No fewer than 1,000 members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in federal ward 9/DSIEC Ward 14, in Ovwori axis of Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, have burnt their membership cards, just as they decamped to the opposition, All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

They were led by a former stalwart of PDP in the area who was also a councillorship aspirant of the party in the last local government election in the state, Mr Ese Akpomiemie. Other former PDP leaders in the area who led the decampees to the Ovwori town square, where they also burnt their membership cards, include, Francis Abugo, Wilson Odebala, Moyo Wikie, Sunday Abuyota and William Omamode, among others.

According to Mr Akpomiemie, who led the decampees, “Those of us who have decamped have also burnt our membership cards because PDP has not brought the dividends of democracy to us since most of us joined the party.”

They were received by the APC chairman in the council, Chief Lucky Esijie, the party’s state Women Leader and wife of the state Chairman of the party, Mrs Lizzy Ogodo, Mr Mike Eboh, Thomas Akpodiete, Richard Egigba, Alex Osio, Miracle Oroghoro, Peter Oromaje, among others.