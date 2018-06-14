June 12: Delta APC hails Buhari, says award historic

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Cyril Ogodo yesterday said the conferment of the highest national award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR on late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election by President Muhammadu Buhari was historic and commendable.



Ogodo in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Moses Kamanya, thanked Mr President for the landmark decision in honouring these democracy heroes and giving them their right place in history where previous governments failed.

Ogodo said the awards to two other prominent Nigerians, Abiola’s running mate, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, and the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, GCON was a proof that President Mohammadu Buhari recognized the sacrifices of these leaders to the attainment of the present democracy in Nigeria.

He said; “the posthumous award bestowed on Chief Abiola and others by the President has set the Nation on path of justice and truth because democracy has been given its right footing.”

“The President declaration of June 12 as the new Democracy Day is a great moment for Nigerians; this decision has corrected the wrong of the past.”