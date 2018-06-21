CSOs to storm Makurdi for M-Belt Summit on Restructuring

CIVIL Society groups in Nigeria under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria, COCSON will storm Makurdi , the Benue state capital between the 1st and 3rd of July , 2018 for the Middle Belt Summit on Restructuring. The national president of the group, Chuks Ibegbu will lead the group to the summit . He will also deliver a lecture titled ‘ Nigeria and the Challenges of Restructuring’.

The Middle Belt Summit on Restructuring is the fourth in the regional summits on same matter . The South West, South East and South South have held theirs in recent times.

Ibegbu will also speak on the challenges of insecurity in the middle Belt .

Ibegbu has in another development, warned INEC,security agents and politicians not to do anything that will compromise the 2019 elections as so doing will not augur well for the country.

He expressed concern over the case of underaged voters and voting in some parts of the North and warned the Immigration to live up to its expectation of monitoring our borders and checking illegal aliens who compromise our elections.

In a related development, the Secretary General of the Middle Belt Southern Nigeria Unity Forum, Edomobi Promise will lead a delegation of the group to the event in Makurdi.