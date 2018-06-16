BREAKING: Croatia vs Nigeria- Eagles humbled

An Oghenekaro Etebo’s own goal and a Luka Modric penalty ensured that Croatia bagged all three points in the second group D game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
An Oghenekaro Etebo’s own goal and a Luka Modric penalty ensured that Croatia bagged all three points in the second group D game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.