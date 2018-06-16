Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Croatia vs Nigeria- Eagles humbled

On 9:53 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

An Oghenekaro Etebo’s own goal and a Luka Modric penalty ensured that Croatia bagged all three points in the second group D game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria vs Croatia
Croatia’s forward Mario Mandzukic (L) vies with Nigeria’s midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO
Nigeria vs Croatia
Nigeria’s defender Brian Idowu (C) plays the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO
Nigeria vs Croatia
Nigeria’s midfielder Onyinye Ndidi (L) and Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric vie during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.