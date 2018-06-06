Countdown (9) FIFA WC: Eagles target morale-boosting win over Czech

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said only a win in today’s friendly against the Czech Republic will put the team in a good mental state for the FIFA World Cup finals.

The Eagles lost consecutive friendly matches against Serbia and England and with Nigeria’s first match of the FIFA World Cup against Croatia only 10 days away, a win will be good for the team.

“We will go for victory that would boost spirit and earn the team confidence ahead of our first match in Russia. It would not be an easy pick but we will work hard for it,” Rohr said.

The encounter at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium – a multi-use facility in Rannersdorf, a city in the sub-division of Schwechat, outside Vienna – will be the third official meeting between both countries.

Nigeria and then Czechoslovakia drew 1-1 in a group phase match at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, with Vizek scoring for the Czechs in the first half and Henry Nwosu equalizing for the Eagles with six minutes left on the clock. Nigerian forward Emmanuel Osigwe had a goal from a long range free –kick disallowed. The Czechs edged their second meeting in Rabat on 11th December 1996 by two goals to one – as part of the King Hassan Cup Tournament.

Team spirit was further lifted ahead of the match following the arrival of backroom staff members Nnaemeka Anozie (Team Physiotherapist), Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager) and Labaran Awaku (Equipment Officer) from London. The three persons were denied entry visas into Austria by that country’s embassy in Nigeria, but the Nigeria Football Federation approached the Embassy of Austria in the United Kingdom, with the assistance of the Nigeria High Commission in London, and the visas were issued on Tuesday.