Buhari’s group sues for peace

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised stakeholders to work together in order to restore peace in embattled Plateau state.

The organisation which aligned itself with the advice of President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for collective order to end carnage in Nigeria praised efforts already put in place to curtail insecurity in all restive areas.

A statement in Abuja by the Coordinator of the organisation, Mr. Austin Braimoh and the Secretary, Mr. Cassidy Madueke, said it is confident that with the renewed commitment of the administration insecurity will be nipped in the bud.

The group noted the federal government’s proactive measures in containing the violence, including the deployment of Special Forces and equipment to Plateau State.

It also noted with satisfaction, the deployment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations at the helm of affairs.

“As a show of concern, the vice president and president had personally visited the State to condole with the State and families of the victims, after he had earlier directed the Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahaman Dambazzau to visit the state to assess the situation.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims of the unfortunate incident, and use this medium to appeal for peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups in Plateau state.

“We also solicit the support of the media in advancing peace in the state and call on affected people not to take the laws into their hands as the federal government is already taking necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to book. We believe that at the end of the day a lasting solution will be found to the problem.”

The group urged the security agencies to do all that is necessary to stop further attacks in the state.

In another development, the group commended the inauguration of a seedling factory in Calabar which is said to be the first of its kind in Africa and which is expected to raise Nigeria’s rice production from 4 tonnes to 9 tonnes per hectare.

It noted that the Cross River state’s project was in furtherance of President Buhari’s economic diversification agenda, which would impact positively on economic growth as well as employment generation.