Buhari formally confers GCFR on Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conferred late MKO Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), the highest honor of the land. #June12

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari has, Tuesday June 12, 2018, officially conferred the title of GCFR to the winner of the presidential election of June 12, 1993, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

At the presentation of the awards by President Muhammadu Buhari, the senior son of MKO Abiola, Mr Kola Abiola received the award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Also, Hajia Ganiat Fawehinmi received the award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) for her late husband, Chief Gani Fawehinmi while Ambassador Babagana Kingibe received his award of GCON)

“President @ MBuhari, who would have ever believed that it’s you God will use to heal our wounds, unite a nation. You apologised to my family and it touched my heart.” – MKO Abiola’s daughter, Hafsat Abiola. # June12

President @MBuhari is the first sensitive and reasonable Head of State we have had in Nigeria. – Gani Fawehinmi’s son, Mohammed Fawehinmi. #June12

President @MBuhari’s track record for the past 15 years has shown that he is committed to justice, fairness and the democratic progress of Nigeria. – Babagana Kingibe. #June12

