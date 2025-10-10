MKO Abiola’s daughter, Rinsola, honoured for exemplary leadership, commitment to national devt

Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Hon. Rinsola Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, has been honoured for exemplary leadership at the 2025 Nigeria’s Pride Awards held on September 30 at Barcelona Hotel, Abuja.

Rinsola, who received the Exemplary Young Corporate CEO of the Year Award, was celebrated for her outstanding leadership, reforms at the CLTC, and her consistent advocacy for youth and women’s inclusion in governance.

The organisers, First Green White Resources (FGWR), publishers of African Leadership Scorecard Magazine and Nationwide Reports, said the recognition was a tribute to her “innovative leadership style, passion for human development, and commitment to rebuilding the culture of citizenship and national service among Nigerian youths.”

They added that under her watch, the CLTC has regained national relevance through training, empowerment, and civic education initiatives that align with its founding vision of producing responsible citizens and effective community leaders.

Leading with purpose

A citation read at the event described Hon. Rinsola Abiola as “a young and visionary public servant whose rise in leadership is defined by merit, professionalism, and genuine commitment to national development.”

It noted that while her late father, Chief MKO Abiola, remains an icon of democracy, Rinsola’s growing leadership record stands firmly on her own achievements.

“Before her current role, she worked at the intersection of politics and civil society to promote civic education, political literacy, and the inclusion of marginalised groups in governance. She also served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership,” the citation read.

A certified public relations professional, Rinsola holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and a Diploma in Public Relations, with global exposure through the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program, as well as study tours sponsored by the Swedish Embassy and the Westminster Foundation.

Empowering women and youths

Hon. Abiola is also the Founder of the Progressive Sisters’ Network (PSN)—a grassroots women’s organisation active across all 36 states and the FCT—which she established to promote women’s participation in politics and governance.

Through her Derinsola Abiola Foundation, she provides scholarships and empowerment opportunities for young people, particularly in Ogun State.

These initiatives, according to the organisers, reflect her “deep commitment to leadership development and her belief that empowering women and youths is key to Nigeria’s progress.”

CLTC’s enduring legacy

The Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, founded in 1951, is Nigeria’s foremost institution for developing responsible citizens and effective leaders. With the motto Build the Man, Build the Community, the Centre has trained thousands of Nigerians who have gone on to become presidents, ministers, governors, lawmakers, and professionals in various fields.

Under Rinsola Abiola’s leadership, the Centre also received the Meritorious Long-Service Award on Human Development at the same event in recognition of its continued relevance in national reorientation, empowerment, and leadership training.

A celebration of national achievers

The Nigeria’s Pride Awards, chaired by Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd), former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, also honoured several distinguished Nigerians and organisations including Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Dangote Group, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, and Nollywood stars such as Tonto Dikeh and Empress Njamah.

In his address, Gen. Boroh commended Rinsola Abiola and other awardees for their contributions to national growth, describing the initiative as “a platform to reward service, patriotism, and positive impact.”

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, FGWR’s Founder and CEO, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, said the awards were created to identify and celebrate Nigerians who inspire excellence and contribute to unity and national development.

He said, “Hon. Rinsola Abiola represents a generation of young leaders proving that integrity, service, and vision are still possible in public office. Nigeria needs to celebrate such examples.”