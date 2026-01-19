Tinubu confers GCON on Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Lebanese-Nigerian businessman, Gilbert Chagoury, citing his services and contributions to Nigeria.

The GCON, Nigeria’s second-highest national honour after the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), was conveyed through an Instrument of Conferment of National Honour dated January 8, 2026.

Tinubu said the award was made in the exercise of the powers vested in him under the National Honours Act, describing Chagoury as deserving of the recognition based on what he termed his “outstanding virtues” and service to the country.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 1(4) of the National Honours Act, I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in recognition of your outstanding virtues and in appreciation of your services to our country, Nigeria, hereby award to you to have, and enjoy title, dignity and all the privileges of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON),” the president said.

Chagoury, who was born in Nigeria to Lebanese immigrant parents, is a prominent industrialist and co-founder of the Chagoury Group, which he established in Lagos in 1971. The conglomerate has interests in construction, real estate, hospitality, glass manufacturing and flour milling.

He is also a major financier of the Eko Atlantic City project through South Energyx Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group. In addition, Hitech Construction Company Ltd, a firm linked to the group, is handling the ongoing Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Chagoury rose to national prominence during the 1990s and was known to have close ties with the late military ruler, Sani Abacha, under whose administration his business interests reportedly expanded.

Vanguard News