If Buhari apologised for June 12, who will apologise for him? – Reno

To say I was stunned when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said Buhari had fulfilled his campaign promises and deserved a second term would be an understatement. I mean it is the holy month of Ramadan for goodness sakes. Even if Bola Tinubu wanted to spew such nonsense, why would he do it at a time when the Muslim Ummah should be displaying piety.

Even as I write this, I am trying to comprehend why Tinubu made such a fallacious statement. How could he possibly say that Buhari deserves a second term because he has kept his campaign promises? Why do Buhari, Lai Mohammed, Garba shehu and now Tinubu continue to lie during Ramadan?

Is ₦1 equal to $1? Is petrol ₦40 per liter? Has he created 3 million jobs per year? Is Buhari paying the promised Job Seekers Allowance? Is Nigeria less corrupt today than we were in 2015 (no, according to Transparency International), has Boko Haram been defeated?

Ramadan should be holy, but if a Muslim leader starts lying during Ramadan, how can he expect the people he leads to show piety during the holy month?

It is true that Bola Tinubu was a known associate, and disciple even, of Bashorun MKO Abiola, so there is a possibility that he may have been intoxicated with joy by President Buhari’s apology to the family of Chief MKO Abiola over the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

Nevertheless, a man of Tinubu’s standing ought to have more self control than to be giddy at such a stunt that was so obviously designed to play to the sentiments of the Southwest as the 2019 elections approach.

The fact is that President Buhari has been a colossal failure at keeping his campaign promises and Tinubu is well acquainted with that fact. But let us even consider the issue of Buhari’s apology.

I do commend President Buhari for apologising to Chief MKO Abiola’s family for the hardship caused them by the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, but who will apologise to Nigerians for the hardship caused us by the election of Buhari?

Buhari can’t make Nigeria poorer than she was during Abiola’s time and hope Nigerians will forgive and forget what he did simply because you apologised and gave Abiola an award. Award and apology can’t fill an empty stomach or an empty fuel tank. Nigerians need jobs not apologies!

It is so bad that suicide is at an all time high in Nigeria! In 2014, Nigeria was doing well while Buhari was borrowing to pay for his APC nomination form. Today Buhari is doing well in his personal finances while Nigeria has borrowed ₦11 trillion. It makes you wonder if Buhari exchanged his bad situation for Nigeria’s good situation.

If I had a McDonalds restaurant, I would not employ Muhammadu Buhari as manager. He is not qualified for that, much less being qualified to lead a nation. See how he destroyed the economy. I wont even employ him as a guard. See how Nigerians die like flies under him while he pets herdsmen! The case is so bad that killings of human beings is more regular than killings of cattle in Brnue state.

If Buhari had any leadership ability, he would know that the fastest way to bring down the very high prices of food in Nigeria is by restoring peace to Benue. You can not have your food basket enmeshed in violence and daily killings and expect that it will not affect food security.

And it is not just Bola Tinubu speaking sycophantically. Adams Oshiomhole is also doing the same. When elders behave like this, what are the youths to do?

In Oshiomhole’s own case, he is not content with celebrating Buhari, he has added denigrating Obasanjo to the deal. Not only does Oshiomhole want Buhari yo return for a second term, he also wants the clueless Buhari to arrest the clueful Obasanjo!

How can Oshiomhole ask Buhari, the man who borrowed ₦11 trillion in three years (more money than PDP borrowed in 16 years) to arrest Obasanjo, the man who paid off Nigeria’s foreign debt of $32 billion and left us with a $67 billion reserve! It is like asking a demon to arrest an angel!

Someone ought to ask Oshiomhole why he wants Obasanjo arrested? Buhari has not arrested Babachir Lawal who was caught RED HANDED looting monies that rightfully belonged to Internally Displaced Persons. Or Abdulrasheed Maina who got recalled, reinstated, double promoted and received armed guards despite having being dismissed from service for fraud and theft by President Jonathan’s PDP administration. Or Baru of NNPC $25 billion contracts fame. It is Obasanjo who paid off our foreign debts Buhari is now expected to arrest? Really?

Let me end this piece by advising President Buhari not to get carried away by the sycophantic love being displayed towards him by the likes of Bola Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole.

The President should note that many animals follow a lion because they want to eat the scraps he leaves behind. It is only a foolish lion that will call such followers friends. If the lion gets old and cannot hunt any more, they will follow another lion. Not everyone who follows Buhari is his friend!

Reno Omokri

Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.