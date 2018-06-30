Biola Alabi returns with ‘Lara And The Beat’

After the success of its “Banana Island Ghost’, B.I.G”, which grossed over N35 million in its opening week in the Nigerian box office last year, Biola Alabi Media(BAM) will be taking the centre stage again as it premieres its most ambitious epic movie, “ Lara and the Beat” next week Sunday.

The outfit have been working on the movie Lara and the Beat for close to a year and now they are about to reveal the movie to the world.

As expected, the premiere will have the ‘who is who’ in the entertainment business in attendance. You will remember that last year, BAM held the biggest movie premiere for the Banana Island Ghost Movie. This one is being promised to be twice as big.

Starring music stars, Seyi Shay and Vector as lead actors, “Lara and the Beat”, is about the coming of age of the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the centre of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire. The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future – through music and enterprise – to salvage their family’s past.

Other stars in the movie are Idhalama Somkele, Chioma Akpotha, Chinedu Ikediaze, DJ Exclusive, Uche Jombo, Lala Akindoju, Toni Tones, Saidi Balogun, amongst other big stars.

According to Biola Alabi, “Lara and the Beat is a reinforcement of our promise and goal to continue to tell authentic African stories to local and global audiences. We have worked with the best talents in the industry and engaged key partnerships and collaborations that have helped to deliver this outstanding movie. I am happy we are unveiling this trailer today and I look forward to everyone enjoying Lara and the Beat in the cinemas from July 20.”

Themes explored in the movie, as seen in the trailer, include financial literacy, family values, sisterhood, friendship, music, fashion, culture and love.Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), a major partner of the movie, believes that this handshake with the film industry is the best way to spread the vital message of civic duty and civic responsibilities.