Banky W, others blast Chimamanda Adichie over anti-chivalry statements

Popular singer Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington has described as ridiculous the ant-chivalry statement credited to Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie.

Appearing on the American daily Trevor Noah show on Thursday, Adichie spoke against the courtesy of men opening doors for women saying it is an act of chivalry because women were perceived as dependent and weak.

The popular feminist also rebuked the practice of aiding women and children first in a crisis situation, as opposed to taking care of anyone who needs help.

Banky W, who is also an actor, joined other Nigerians on social media who are dissecting the anti – chivalry statements currently trending on Twitter.

Reacting to the now-viral statements, Banky W shared a post on his Instagram page @bankywellington.

He wrote, “Chivalry is done not because women are a weaker sex, but because some of us want to be gentlemanly and romantic.

“Apparently, this is not ok to her, but to me, this is just reaching. I’m sorry but this is now getting a little ridiculous. To each his/her own, I guess”.

Further diverse discussions followed on the topic, as Nigerians shared opinions and debated on the validity of her statements in the African society.

Though some twitter users agreed with her opinions which they claimed promotes equality in a simple manner, others felt the controversial writer went overboard and tried to force her beliefs on people.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DrJoeAbah tweeted, “Life would be so much easier if people just said what they want and what they don’t want.

“If Chiamaka wants me to hold a door open for her because she’s a lady, I will. If Chimamanda doesn’t want me to hold open a door for her because she’s a lady, I won’t. Kini big deal?”

@DamiElebe said, “Why are these ones not taking what Chimamanda said as “be kind to everyone”?

“Why have you chosen to interpret it as “be kind to no one”? Does this mean you really, truly are only kind to women? Why is that? Why are you so upset?”.

@iSlimfit wrote, “The day I will respect and take Chimamanda’s opinions seriously is when she opens her mouth to say – “I find it offensive when a man pays a woman’s bride price. Women are invaluable and no man should ever try such again.”

@UtdFan4 said, “According to Chimamanda, women should be encouraged to carry bags of cement when pregnant so they don’t appear weak.”

@Onuohadave tweeted, “You feel good. Not because you’re opening it for a woman, and just because she’s a woman, you need to open the door for her. Is that so difficult to understand?”.

@OvieO, “In the world of Chimamanda, if it’s raining, and you have an umbrella, but a lady you’re with doesn’t have one, you really don’t have to cover her or let her have it. Doing so makes the lady seem “weaker”. Correct?”

Adichie, who is popular for her controversial feminist statements, also insisted that men should be involved in the fight for equality of both genders.

The mother of one is a recent recipient of honorary degrees from Duke University and John Hopkins University, U.S. (NAN)