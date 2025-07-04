Don’t marry out of desperation – Chimamanda Adichie advises young women

Popular Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has urged young women to be thoughtful and intentional when choosing a life partner, warning against marrying out of desperation or societal pressure.

Speaking at a recent student event, the 47-year-old literary icon emphasised the lasting consequences of such a major decision, stressing the importance of choosing a kind and supportive partner.

“It’s really important who you choose. It’s really important. Young women, choose wisely,” Adichie said.

“Sometimes as young women, you can tell that the person you’re with is not really a good person, but you’re desperate to get married.

“You’re desperate to have somebody who’s your partner. Don’t settle. Be very careful who you choose.

“The person you choose as your life partner will make a huge difference in your life.

“If you choose somebody who’s kind, supportive, it will make all the difference. So I can tell you that I chose well, there are some good men left.”

Adichie, the author of internationally acclaimed novels such as Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, has been married to Nigerian doctor Ivara Esege since 2009. The couple has three children — a daughter and twin boys.

Her comments also come as she recently opened up about reclaiming her identity by adopting her Igbo name, “Chimamanda,” after feeling a sense of detachment from her original name.

Vanguard News