Atlantic Hall Flag-off construction of Ultra-modern Sports Complex

One of the leading co-educational secondary schools in Nigeria, Atlantic Hall is set to begin the construction of the biggest sports complex in any school in Nigeria with the aim of promoting grassroots sports and early talent discovery. A tree planting exercise at the project site in the school premises on Friday, June 8, 2018 marked the plan kick-off.

The event which coincides with the 26th Valedictory & graduation ceremony of the 2017/2018 set of students at the school had Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission as special guest of honour for the 2.5billion Naira sports complex project.

The Atlantic Hall Sports Complex, to be constructed on 15 hectares of land on the vast school campus, shall comprise of five football pitches, an eight-lane tartan track, 1000 square meter multi-purpose indoor sports hall, basketball courts, six tennis courts, volleyball and handball courts, a gymnasium, a pavilion with 1200-capacity bleacher, an Olympic size swimming pool and a wall of fame for the outstanding athletes and sports men and women that the school produces.

The Pavilion would also include, male and female changing rooms for students; male and female changing rooms for adults, offices, adequate equipment storage space and space for a snack bar.

The 1500 seater Multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall would have the capacity for a 5 court hall (badminton, basketball, handball, volleyball) for indoor sports, 600 bleacher capacity; male and female changing rooms and also have offices for the sports department, the gymnasium and space for a small snack bar. This is in addition to, changing rooms, vendor stands, toilets and other ancillary facilities.