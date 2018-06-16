Accolades for Ambassador Akinboboye

Ambassador Wanle Akinboboye’s Motherland Beckons’ áimed at arousing the sub-conscious reality of Africans in diaspora to the reality of their essence as living creatures with identifiable identity, has been described as the best of self-discovery concept initiated in recent times.

The Mayor of Cocody, Cote D’Ivoire, Mayor N’Goan Aka Kacou, made this observation in Abidjan recently while receiving in his office 150 Anglophone and Francophone talents choreographed by the Atunda Entertainment Band. He described Ambassador Akinboboye as “A wonderful gift and inestimable asset to Nigeria as a country, a regional bridge builder to West Africa as a sub–region and a divine cultural protector of Africa as a continent”.

The Mayor pointed out that if not for the Motherland Beckons initiative there might not be an Atunda Entertainment outfit which ‘I see as an offshot of Motherland Beckons and a lubricator and exhibitor of the cultural value of the chord which binds Africans together–dancing, singing, creativity and celebration. Ambassador Akinboboye commended the Mayor for his ability to see a brighter vision of greater possibilities in the Anglophone-Francophone Cultural–tourism engagement.