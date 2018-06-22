A massive musical event with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

This year, an International Music Concert will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on the 24th of June. The organizer of the event is a Nigerian pastor by the name of Chris Oyakhilome. The Nigerian founder of the Christ Embassy organizes the mass gospel concert in order to bring together people who combine their religious beliefs and musical talents into a single event for Christian followers. The concert is held at the LoveWorld Convocation Area in Lagos.

The annual event gives performers from all backgrounds the chance to sing and dance together with everyone attending. The show is meant to uplift the spirit and faith of those attending. Pop, rap, hip-hop, and other types of artists will participate.



Different artists will not be the only ones presenting their work. Pastor Chris is also putting out his third album at the event. The album is a product of the voices of Believer’s Love World’s ministers. The performers inside include Wisdom, Testimony Jaga, Rap Nation, Jahdiel, Buchi, Isreal Strong, and Frank Edwards. According to its creator, the album has music that sends out a message of transformation and change throughout all societies.



Hosting and organizing the international music concert is the way that Pastor Chris felt he was giving back to the community. The event provides a stage in which artists can present their work to the world and bring messages of the Gospel through music. Renown artists like Sinach, Ada, and Eben frequently attend the event.



Another place where Gospel artists can present their work is the LoveWorld’s LIMA event. Young artists from Nigeria attending this free event have the chance to receive awards while also influencing future artists and musicians attending the concert.



Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and members of his Christ Embassy place a particular importance on the role of music in faith. They support gospel artists in numerous ways as they believe that gospel music reaffirms faith and unifies people from the whole country.



The annual event ends with another form of art — poetry readings. The content of the poems also has a significant value for Christian followers.



The concert will end with a speech by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. For those that cannot attend and would like to see the concert, a live broadcast will air on the internet and TV. This way, the Christ Embassy ensures that all believers have access to the live event.



Pastor Chris is also a teacher of the Word, healing minister, TV host, and an author of motivational Christian literature. He has been in this position for more than 30 years.



His teachings and live events are broadcasted through TV and internet throughout the world. Audio and video formats of his teachings are also available. His ministry airs on five satellite stations — the LoveWorldTV in the United Kingdom, LoveWorldSat in South Africa, LoveWorld Canada in Canada, LoveWorld PLUS for his home country of Nigeria, and LoveWorld USA for the United States. These stations are also currently available for mobile devices.