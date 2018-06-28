2018 Hajj: Board begins training for intending pilgrims from Kano State

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has started its training for prospective pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj from the state.

Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hajiya Hadiza Abbas, said in Kano on Thursday that the training started on June 27.

Abbas said that it was being conducted in 32 designated centres located across the 44 local government areas of the state.

She said that the training was designed to enlighten and educate intending pilgrims on what they were expected to do during the Hajj in the Holy land.

“The training is part of the programmes being organised by the board to keep intending pilgrims abreast of what they are expected to do or not to do during the Hajj,” she said.

Abbas added that the programme was also intended to enlighten the intending pilgrims on the laws of the Holy land as well as on what they were expected to carry or not to carry into the Holy land.

She said the board had engaged the services of some Islamic scholars to conduct the programme which would last more than a month.

In addition, she said some officials of the board and other relevant stakeholders were also expected to present papers during the programme on other important issues.

She urged intending pilgrims to participate actively in the programme.

No fewer than 5,500 prospective pilgrims are expected to perform the 2018 Hajj. (NAN)