Man kills himself testing stab-proof shirt

A 22 year-old man in the United Kingdom fatally stabbed himself in the chest testing a supposedly stab-proof vest he was wearing.



According to an inquest, Jordan Easton was in the kitchen at one of his friend’s parents on August 23 last year – just five days after his 22nd birthday – when he turned a knife on himself to demonstrate the “stab-proof” nature of his vest.

He suffered a chest stab wound, and died at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.

Mr Easton was rushed to hospital, said Teesside assistant coroner, Karin Welsh, but “despite the best efforts of the medical professionals, they were unable to save him.” Although his injuries were “self-inflicted,” there was no evidence Mr Easton intended to harm himself.

A police investigation was launched, but no further action was taken.

Detective Superintendent Ted Butcher, from Cleveland Police’s major investigation team, confirmed various witnesses and Jordan’s family had been spoken to.

He agreed with the coroner’s assertion that “while Jordan may have had his issues in the past, he seemed to have settled down”.

DSI Butcher confirmed that all the witnesses gave consistent accounts about what happened – subsequently borne out by toxicology and other reports.

Mr Easton had died after “a boisterous act,” added DSI Butcher.

Jordan’s devastated mum Alison Price told the inquest she found it “hard to believe the concept that Jordan would consciously do that”.

She said: “It’s more possible if it was bravado, showing off in front of lads, but where a mother and a young girl were, it’s out of character for him. I can’t absorb it.” Recording a verdict of misadventure, Ms Welsh blamed it on “the foolishness of youth”.

Ms Welsh told family members: “I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through.”

Mr Easton’s friends paid tribute to a “one of a kind kid” and “a character.”

“Everyone on the estate got on with him and loved him,” said one childhood friend.