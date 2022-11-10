By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A 28-year-old man, Raphael Ozoemena, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly stabbing his bosom friend, Ejike Eduno, to death.

The remand order was given by Magistrate C. C. Chigbo of the Anambra State Magistrate Court, sitting at Nteje, Oyi Magisterial Division.

The accused person, according to the police prosecution, had, on Independence Day, October I, this year, at Mount Olive Housing Estate, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, unlawfully stabbed Ejike in his chest with a knife which caused his death.

According to the police prosecutor, CSP A. A. Nwano, from the Legal/Prosecution Section of the State Criminal Investigations Department, CID, the offence is punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra state of Nigeria, 1991.

When the case was mentioned, the Police Prosecution, Chike and the Prosecution counsel, P. O. Udegbunam, holding a watching brief for the complainant, asked the court to remand the accused person in prison custody since his offence is not a bailable one.

In his submission, the defendant’s counsel, Pere Oseme, prayed the court to grant his client bail since no evidence has been established yet that he committed the offence.

But in his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Chigbo ordered that the accused person be remanded in Onitsha Correctional Centre, adding that six witnesses for the prosecution would be bounded over, while the matter is adjourned to January 18, 2023, for the report of compliance.

