By Emman Nnadozie & Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 33-year-old man, simply identified as Mojupa, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, at Corporation Estate, Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin, said he was “moved to kill her after taking tramadol.”

The suspect, who has been arrested and taken to state Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, reportedly told residents that he was contracted to kill the lady by a certain man, who was waiting for him at 2nd Gate, but refused to name the person.

It was also gathered that on further questioning, the suspect denied knowing the address of the contact person that sent him.

A resident told Vanguard that he was called around 3:45a.m. that an alleged ritualist had killed a prostitute in the estate.

He said the alleged ritualist has only spent a month and a week when he murdered the girl.

The source said before the suspect killed his victim, he had taken tramadol he allegedly bought from a security man nearby, who is simply identified as Sule.

However, Police sources said investigation revealed that the victim was a friend to the suspect and they have been meeting in the suspect’s house before the incident. Neighbours were attracted to the suspect’s house after hearing her cry for help.

It was gathered that when neighbours arrived the one-storey residence of the suspect and knocked on the door, he refused to open.

They then forced their way into the building only to see the dead body of the girl with blood gushing out from a gaping holes on her chest. She was already dead.

It was also gathered that the residents of the estate almost lynched the suspect, but for the prompt arrival of policemen from Festac Division, led by the DPO, CSP Obong Okon, who took him to their station.

Sources said the suspect simply said he was moved to kill her after taking a hard drug. He also confessed that the victim was his girlfriend and that they have been in love for long.