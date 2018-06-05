Photos: Rotimi Amaechi rides bicycle

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday, encouraged more people to take to cycling as a mode of transport.
Amaechi made the call when he received participants in a mass rally in Abuja as part of activities to mark the maiden edition of the UN World Bicycle Day
Cross-section of cyclists during the 2018 UN World Bicycle Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday
Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amechi, rides a bicycle during the visit of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and members of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria to his office in commemoration of the 2018 UN World Bicycle Day in Abuja on Tuesday
Representative of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Charles Okonmah (L), addressing representative of the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshal Joshua Falola (R); and other officials of the FRSC and members of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria during the commemoration of the 2018 UN World Bicycle Day in Abuja on Tuesday
Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amechi (3rd L); President, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Mr Giandomenico Massari (4th R); representative of the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshal Joshua Falola (3rd R); Director of Road Transport and Mass Transit, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Anthonia Ekpa (R) and other officials of the FRSC and members of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, during a visit to the Minister in commemoration of the 2018 UN World Bicycle Day in Abuja on Tuesday
Related